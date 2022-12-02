Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

