Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG remained flat at $28.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.15.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

