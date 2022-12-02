Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 12,761 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $259,558.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $631,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Outset Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,794. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 601,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Outset Medical

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

