Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 12,761 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 12,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $259,558.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,044 shares in the company, valued at $631,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Outset Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,794. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 601,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Articles
