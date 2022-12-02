Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 672 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78.
ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $425.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.90, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.