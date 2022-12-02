Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 672 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $425.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.90, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $672.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.