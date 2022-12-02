Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. 533,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

