Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.