Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $42.91. 526,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,763. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
