Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,138,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.26, for a total value of $2,138,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

UTHR opened at $275.61 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.