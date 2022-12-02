Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $121,665.60 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $158.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

