Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.32 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
