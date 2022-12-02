Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $38.32 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

