InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE NSPR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.06. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.
About InspireMD
