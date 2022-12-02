Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.33

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.33, but opened at 2.51. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 2.39, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.04 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 162.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 176.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.