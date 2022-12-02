InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

