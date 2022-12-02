InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.