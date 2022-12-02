InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

