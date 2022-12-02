InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,473,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DRI opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

