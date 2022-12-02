InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 161.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

