InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 11,331 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 314.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

