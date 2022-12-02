InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after acquiring an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

TSLA stock opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

