InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 9,376 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $285.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

