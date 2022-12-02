InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
DFUS stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22.
