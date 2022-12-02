InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.8% during the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 55.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

