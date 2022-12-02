Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.5 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group stock remained flat at $46.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Articles

