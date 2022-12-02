Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Funko by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 8,667.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Funko stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

