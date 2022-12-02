Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE PBI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 2.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

