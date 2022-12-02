Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,632 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

AQUA stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.