Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,466 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of WeWork worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in WeWork by 64.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WE opened at $2.83 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Several brokerages have commented on WE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

