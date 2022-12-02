Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

