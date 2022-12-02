Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

In other Wingstop news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. OTR Global raised Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $164.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

