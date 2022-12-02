Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 251,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after acquiring an additional 100,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vivid Seats by 446.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 173,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

