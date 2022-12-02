Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $3.08 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

STNE stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.15.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

