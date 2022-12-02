Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $732,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

GRBK stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

