Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $95.15.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

