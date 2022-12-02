Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.28. 2,253,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

