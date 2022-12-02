Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

