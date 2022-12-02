Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 3.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $414,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 520,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,973. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

