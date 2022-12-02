Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $218.00 to $247.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $313.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Biogen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $331.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $240.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $270.00 to $300.00.

10/24/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Biogen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $223.00.

10/7/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Biogen was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $309.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

Biogen stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.74 and its 200 day moving average is $230.85. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

