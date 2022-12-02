InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV – Get Rating) insider Peter Hodge purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,550.00 ($29,700.00).
InvestSMART Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.24.
About InvestSMART Group
Recommended Stories
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.