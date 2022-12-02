InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV – Get Rating) insider Peter Hodge purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,550.00 ($29,700.00).

InvestSMART Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About InvestSMART Group

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial products and services to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance products and services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

