Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.27). 91,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 268,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.43. The company has a market cap of £42.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

