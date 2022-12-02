IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.