IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.23.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
