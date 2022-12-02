Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on IREN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Iris Energy Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

