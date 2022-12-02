iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 56.5% in November

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HEWG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,431. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

