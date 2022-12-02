iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Up 1.2%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

