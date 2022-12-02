iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 18.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $163,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.58. 130,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

