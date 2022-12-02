iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 47.3% in November

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,703. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

