iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Cut by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

