iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,969 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

