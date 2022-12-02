iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,266,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $106.14. 37,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,887. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.