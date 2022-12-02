iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,437. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

