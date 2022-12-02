iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

